U.S. House panel weighs Mueller testimony delay to July 24

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller arrives to make his first public comments on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House Judiciary Committee is considering a one-week delay in former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony to allow more time for lawmakers to ask questions, according to two sources knowledgeable about the matter.

The plan would delay Mueller’s appearance to July 24 from next Wednesday to add an hour of proceedings, in a bid to accommodate lawmakers who would not otherwise be able to ask questions of the former special counsel, the sources said.