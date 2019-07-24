Nadler says U.S. House panel to go to court to enforce McGahn subpoena

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will go to court this week to enforce a subpoena of former White House counsel Don McGahn and will also ask the court for grand jury material related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, the panel’s chairman said on Wednesday.

Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler, speaking to reporters after Mueller’s testimony before his panel and the House Intelligence Committee, said the court actions could come on Thursday or Friday.