Mueller testimony to U.S. House panels still set for July 17: aide

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after delivering a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. House of Representatives panels still plan to hear testimony from Special Counsel Robert Mueller on July 17, although there were reports of a possible one-week delay.

In response to a query from Reuters, a committee aide said in an email, “At this moment we still plan to have our hearing on the 17th and we will let you know if that changes.”

Politico reported that the hearing of the House Judiciary and the House Intelligence panels had been postponed until July 24, citing multiple lawmakers. And the Washington Post reported that Mueller has offered a delay until July 24 to spend more time answering questions from lawmakers.

Mueller, who oversaw the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, submitted his findings in April to the Department of Justice of a nearly two-year investigation.

In that probe, Mueller’s report did not find evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign. It made no final recommendation on whether there was obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.