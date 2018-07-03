FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Trump will tell NATO nations U.S. cannot be the world's piggy bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will tell fellow NATO countries at next week’s summit that the United States cannot be “the world’s piggy bank,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. flag is pictured in front of Harley-Davidson bikes at the "Hamburg Harley Days" in Hamburg, Germany, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

“What the president is going to do is go into these meetings with the mindset to protect the American people, stand with our partners and allies - but as he has said many times before America is thought so often to be the world’s piggy bank. And that’s gotta stop,” Gidley told reporters as Trump flew to West Virginia. Trump has pressured some NATO allies to significantly increase military expenditure.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech and James Oliphant; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

