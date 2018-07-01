FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says OPEC manipulating oil market, warns Europe on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump accused OPEC of manipulating world oil markets and warned it to stop, while also saying the United States will sanction European companies that do business with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One en route to Bedminster, New Jersey, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Asked on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” if someone was manipulating oil markets, Trump said, “OPEC is and they better stop it because we’re protecting those countries, many of those countries. OPEC is manipulating.”

Trump also was asked on the news program that aired on Sunday if he will sanction European companies if they do business with Iran. He said, “Yep, of course. That’s what we’re doing, absolutely.”

Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

