U.S. indicts two Chinese in fentanyl trafficking case
October 17, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 5 days ago

U.S. indicts two Chinese in fentanyl trafficking case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday it has indicted two major Chinese drug traffickers on charges of making and selling fentanyl to American customers over the internet.

Xiaobing Yan, 40, and Jian Zhang, 38, have been charged, in separate indictments unsealed on Monday out of Mississippi and North Dakota, with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues into the United States, the Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

