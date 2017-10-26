Trump to declare opioids a public health crisis: officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday will declare the opioid crisis in the United States a public health emergency in a move aimed at redirecting federal resources to combat widespread abuse, senior administration officials said.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Officials said the move would help fight abuse of prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl by expanding access to treatment and beefing up staff at the Department of Health and Human Services to help states address the epidemic.