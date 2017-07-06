FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to visit Slovenia, country of wife Melania's birth
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 12:54 PM / a month ago

Trump to visit Slovenia, country of wife Melania's birth

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw, Poland July 5, 2017.Laszlo Balogh

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor, attending a meeting of EU leaders with Donald Trump in Warsaw, has invited the U.S. president to visit Slovenia and Trump has accepted the invitation, Pahor's cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

It did not say when the visit could take place.

Trump's wife Melania grew up in the town of Sevnica in Eastern Slovenia and started her modelling career in the capital Ljubljana, before moving to the United States to pursue her career.

Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Andrew Roche

