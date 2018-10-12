Dina Powell withdraws from consideration for U.S. envoy to U.N. - source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell has withdrawn from consideration to succeed Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell arrives to attend a joint news conference in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

Powell told President Donald Trump by phone that she was honoured to be considered but planned to stay at Goldman Sachs, the source told Reuters.

Trump, who says a number of people want the job, is also considering the U.S. ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft, for the position, a source familiar with the matter said. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is also a candidate, another source said.

Trump had been talking to Powell about the position since Haley this week announced plans to resign at the end of the year. Powell served the Trump White House earlier as a deputy national security adviser. She rejoined Goldman this year and serves on the bank’s management committee.

There had been some resistance in the White House to Powell’s return, and a senior administration official told Reuters earlier that she was no longer under consideration.

Trump said on Wednesday he had several candidates for the job of representing the United States at the United Nations to succeed Haley, who announced her resignation on Tuesday.