19 days ago
Spicer resigning at White House, Scaramucci to be communications chief - Trump statement
July 21, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 19 days ago

Spicer resigning at White House, Scaramucci to be communications chief - Trump statement

1 Min Read

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci addresses the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that White House press secretary Sean Spicer was resigning as of August and that businessman Anthony Scaramucci, a long-time supporter, would become White House communications director.

"I'm grateful for Sean's work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings," Trump said in a statement read by White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Scaramucci told a news briefing that Sanders would become Trump's new press secretary.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander

