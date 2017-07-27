FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Ryan defends Priebus, says has Trump's confidence
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 13 days ago

House Speaker Ryan defends Priebus, says has Trump's confidence

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) leaves after his final weekly press conference before The House of Representatives is scheduled to begin its summer recess on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017.Yuri Gripas

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan defended White House chief of staff Reince Priebus on Thursday after President Donald Trump's new communications director appeared to link Priebus to media leaks in a tweet.

"Reince is doing a fantastic job at the White House and I believe he has the president's confidence. If those two gentlemen have differences my advice would be to sit down and settle your differences," Ryan said at a news conference.

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's new communications director, on Thursday backed away from what appeared to be a suggestion that the FBI investigate Priebus over a leak of Scaramucci's financial records.

Scaramucci tweeted late Wednesday: "In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45." That posting was later deleted.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

