LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had low expectations for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the course of his golf resort, in Turnberry, Scotland July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“I go in with low expectations,” Trump said in an interview with CBS news published on their website on Sunday. “I’m not going with high expectations.”