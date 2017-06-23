White House spokesman does not rule out Trump-Putin July meeting in Germany

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House spokesman did not rule out a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin when he was asked about reports the two leaders may hold talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Germany next month.

"To the extent that we can work with Russia to solve some problems and to cooperate, if we can find that willingness then we'd like to do it," spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.