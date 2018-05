MOSCOW (Reuters) - Preparations for possible summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have not advanced since the two men spoke on the phone on March 20, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Trump proposed during a telephone conversation in March that the two leaders should meet.