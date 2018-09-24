Trump says he will meet with Rosenstein, wants transparency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Donald Trump said he spoke with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Monday and would be meeting with him on Thursday when he gets back from the U.N. General Assembly.

FILE PHOTO: Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announces grand jury indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officers in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

“We’ll be meeting at the White House and we’ll be determining what’s going on,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. gathering. “We want to have transparency, we want to have openness, and I look forward to meeting with Rod at that time.”