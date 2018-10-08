FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says has no plans to fire Justice Dept's Rosenstein

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not plan to fire Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department official in charge of the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

FILE PHOTO: Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein pauses while announcing grand jury indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officers in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

“No I don’t, no,” Trump told reporters when asked if he had plans to fire the No. 2 Justice Department official. Rosenstein was flying with Trump on Air Force One after widespread speculation just weeks ago that Trump could fire him after a news report that he had questioned Trump’s fitness and wanted to record conversations with him.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

