Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego, California, U.S. April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday temporarily blocked an order by President Donald Trump that barred asylum for immigrants who enter the country illegally from Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order against the asylum policy, which was announced on Nov. 9.