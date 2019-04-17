Attorney general will hold a news conference on Mueller report on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, U.S. April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as special counsel nearly two years ago, will also attend the news conference, the department said in a statement.