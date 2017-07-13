U.S. House panel to interview former Trump adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michael Caputo, who was an adviser to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said on Thursday he would testify on Friday to a U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating possible Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Caputo, a political consultant, issued a statement saying he would testify on Friday at a closed meeting of the House Intelligence Committee.

The committee does not comment on people it plans to interview or when.

Caputo resigned from the Trump campaign last year after writing: "Ding Dong the witch is dead!" on Twitter after Trump fired campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in June 2016.