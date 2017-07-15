FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
Trump ex-adviser says he never heard of campaign contacts with Russians
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Hopes for gene therapy rise despite tiny sales in Europe
Science
Hopes for gene therapy rise despite tiny sales in Europe
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
Asia
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
July 14, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 24 days ago

Trump ex-adviser says he never heard of campaign contacts with Russians

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michael Caputo, who was an adviser to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said he told a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Friday that he never heard of anyone in the campaign talking with Russians.

"Today I spent my time in front of the committee detailing the fact that I had no contacts with Russians and I never heard of anyone in the Trump campaign talking with Russians," Caputo, a political consultant, told reporters after testifying at a closed meeting of the House Intelligence Committee.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.