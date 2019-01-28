Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to testify at closed U.S. House hearing next week

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, exits the United States Courthouse after sentencing at the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify next week at a closed hearing of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee after postponing an appearance before another congressional panel citing threats from Trump.

Cohen, who is set to go to prison in March after pleading guilty to crimes including campaign finance violations during Trump’s 2016 election campaign, had expressed concern about testifying because of threats against his family from Trump.

“I want to thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to appear voluntarily before the committee for closed testimony on February 8,” Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the panel’s chairman, said in a statement.

“Mr. Cohen has relayed to the Committee his legitimate concerns for his own safety as well as that of his family, which have been fueled by improper comments made by the President and his lawyer,” Schiff said. “These attacks on Mr. Cohen’s family must stop,” he said.

Last week, Cohen cited threats from Trump for postponing testimony before an open hearing of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee set for Feb. 7. That hearing has not been rescheduled.