Former Trump lawyer Cohen discussing plea deal with U.S. prosecutors: NBC News

(Reuters) - Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, is discussing a possible guilty plea with federal prosecutors in connection with tax fraud and banking-related issues, NBC News said on Tuesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits his hotel in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cohen has not reached a plea agreement, but one could be reached as early as Tuesday, NBC News said, citing the sources.

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, declined to comment.

The probe is being led by the office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan. A spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A plea bargain by Cohen could include a promise to cooperate with authorities, but it was not immediately clear whether that would extend to other federal investigations.

Federal agents had seized documents and files from Cohen in April that stemmed from a referral from the office of Robert Mueller, the U.S. special counsel looking into possible coordination between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump has repeatedly denied there was any collusion and called the Mueller investigation a witch hunt. Russia has denied meddling in the election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow had interfered.