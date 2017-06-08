Former FBI chief Comey says confused by shifting explanations of his firing

Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former FBI chief James Comey said on Thursday that he found the shifting explanations for why President Donald Trump had fired him both confusing and concerning.

"When I was appointed FBI director in 2013, I understood that I served at the pleasure of the president," Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"On May the ninth, when I learned that I was fired, for that reason, I immediately came home as a private citizen," he said. "But then the explanations, the shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me."