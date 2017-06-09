FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Trump legal team to file complaint over Comey memos, source says
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 2 months ago

Trump legal team to file complaint over Comey memos, source says

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, speaks to the news media after the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, at the National Press Club in Washington, U.S. June 8, 2017.Yuri Gripas

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer plans to file a complaint early next week about former FBI Director James Comey's disclosure of conversations with the president, a person close to the legal team said on Friday.

Lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the Justice Department's inspector general and will also make a "submission" to the Senate Judiciary and Senate Intelligence committees about Comey's testimony, said the source, who declined to be identified because the matter was not public.

Comey, in U.S. Senate intelligence committee testimony on Thursday, accused Trump of firing him to try to undermine the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Comey said Trump pressured him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and told Comey that he needed his loyalty, even though FBI directors are supposed to work independently from the White House.

Kasowitz disputed those points and attacked Comey for leaking "privileged communications" to the media.

Legal experts have questioned Kasowitz's contention that Trump's private encounters with Comey should be considered privileged communications.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.