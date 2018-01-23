Key U.S. Democrats want social media companies to investigate Russia-linked accounts

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. congressional Democrats asked social media companies on Tuesday to investigate reported actions by automated Russia-linked accounts in connection with a Republican memorandum said to be critical of Robert Mueller’s probe of President Donald Trump’s ties with Russia.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, wrote to Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc requesting an “in-depth forensic examination.” (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Franklin Paul)