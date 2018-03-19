FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
March 19, 2018 / 8:51 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. Senator Cornyn: Firing Mueller would be a mistake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn, said on Monday that he agreed with colleagues who have said it would be a mistake for President Donald Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing a probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks to reporters outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Speaking to reporters outside the Senate, Cornyn said that for Trump to fire Mueller “would produce all sorts of unintended consequences,” which the senator declined to identify. He added he did not believe it would happen and that he did not therefore believe legislation to protect the special counsel was necessary.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.