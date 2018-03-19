U.S. Senator Cornyn: Firing Mueller would be a mistake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn, said on Monday that he agreed with colleagues who have said it would be a mistake for President Donald Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing a probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks to reporters outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Speaking to reporters outside the Senate, Cornyn said that for Trump to fire Mueller “would produce all sorts of unintended consequences,” which the senator declined to identify. He added he did not believe it would happen and that he did not therefore believe legislation to protect the special counsel was necessary.