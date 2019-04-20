Top Democrats in Congress reject Barr's proposal to limit Mueller report access

A cardboard cutout of U.S. Attorney General William Barr is seen as protesters hold signs which read "Barr Coverup," following the release of the Mueller report on U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on Friday rejected Attorney General William Barr’s proposal to allow them access to a less-redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report.

In an April 19 letter to the attorney general, six Democratic lawmakers led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer instead reiterated their demand for Barr to release the unredacted Mueller report and underlying evidence to Congress. But they also said they were open to discussing a “reasonable accommodation” with the Justice Department.

The letter was also signed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, top Senate Judiciary Committee Democrat Dianne Feinstein and top Senate Intelligence Committee Democrat Mark Warner.

“Your proposed accommodation - which among other things would prohibit discussion of the full report, even with other committee members - is not acceptable,” the Democrats wrote.

The lawmakers said access to the full Mueller report and underlying evidence is necessary for Congress to fulfill its “constitutional responsibilities”.

“This includes considering whether legislation is needed in light of the findings contained in Special Counsel Mueller’s report and the attorney general’s determination that no prosecution is warranted despite those facts,” the letter said.

Also on Friday, Nadler issued a subpoena to obtain the full report.