Trump criticizes Facebook, questions its role during campaign

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Facebook Inc as “anti-Trump” and questioned its role during the 2016 presidential campaign, amid ongoing probes into alleged Russian interference in the election and possible collusion by Trump’s associates.

“Facebook was always anti-Trump. The networks were always anti-Trump,” Trump said on Twitter, leveling the same charge against the New York Times and the Washington Post. “Collusion?” (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)