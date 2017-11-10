FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawyers for former Trump aide Flynn call allegations outrageous, false
Sections
Featured
Showing signs of weakness
India Markets Weekahead
Showing signs of weakness
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
Bollywood
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
Climate Talks
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 2 days ago

Lawyers for former Trump aide Flynn call allegations outrageous, false

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorneys representing Mike Flynn, a former aide to President Donald Trump, said on Friday a Wall Street Journal report about their client that included allegations “ranging from kidnapping to bribery” was “outrageous” and “false.”

Michael Flynn in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Robert Kelner, Stephen Anthony and Brian Smith said that out of respect for the various investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, they had avoided responding to “every rumour or allegation raised in the media.”

“But today’s news cycle has brought allegations about General Flynn, ranging from kidnapping to bribery, that are so outrageous and prejudicial that we are making an exception to our usual rule: they are false,” they said in a statement. 

Reporting by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.