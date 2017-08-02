Russia may impose counter-measures on U.S. after new sanctions: foreign ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may impose counter-measures on the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a new round of economic sanctions on Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The new U.S. penalties were short-sighted and risked harming global stability, it said in a statement on its website.

“It’s high time to realise that threats and attempts to exert pressure on Russia will not make it change its course or sacrifice its national interests,” the statement read.