14 days ago
France says U.S. sanctions on Iran, Russia look illegal
#Top News
July 26, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 14 days ago

France says U.S. sanctions on Iran, Russia look illegal

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S. July 25, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry on Wednesday said new U.S. sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea appeared at odds with international law due to their extra-territorial reach.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for these sanctions, which could affect European firms.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that French and European laws would need to be adjusted in response and added that discussions would be necessary at European Union level because of the potential impact on European citizens and firms.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Brian Love

