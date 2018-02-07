FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
February 7, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Lawyers for Manafort co-defendant Gates seek to withdraw over rift - filing

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The legal team representing Richard Gates, a business associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, wants to stop representing him due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to a court filing unsealed on Wednesday.

Shanlon Wu, Walter Mack and Annemarie McAvoy, the three lawyers representing Gates, first revealed their plans to withdraw from the high-profile criminal case last week, but the reasons for their request to drop the case were all under seal.

A closed-door hearing was held earlier on Wednesday on their motion to withdraw, but the judge has not yet issued a ruling on their request.

Reporting by Sarah N. LynchEditing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.