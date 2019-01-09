Trump AG nominee Barr will let Mueller finish Russia probe: Graham

U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr attends a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, William Barr, has said he will allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller to finish the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday.

Graham told reporters Barr assured him the investigation would continue. “I can assure you he has a very high opinion of Mr. Mueller and he is committed to letting Mr. Mueller finish his job,” Graham said.