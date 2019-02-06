U.S. House panel to give Russia probe transcripts to special counsel

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is seen ahead of the release of the House Intelligence Committee's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House Intelligence Committee voted on Wednesday to provide transcripts of testimony it took behind closed doors in its probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to the special counsel for use in possible prosecutions, the panel’s Democratic chairman said.

“The special counsel’s office, the Department of Justice and its elements will now have access to those transcripts for any purpose which will facilitate justice,” Representative Adam Schiff told reporters after a closed meeting of the committee.

Schiff said the panel would release transcripts of all interviews after Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was charged with lying to Congress last month.

Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 for lying to Congress about the 2016 campaign’s efforts to use stolen emails to undercut Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Schiff said Special Counsel Robert Mueller had access to the transcripts but a formal release was necessary for him to be able to use them in any prosecutorial proceedings.

Trump’s longtime self-described “fixer,” lawyer Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges including lying to Congress.