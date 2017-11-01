FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel to disclose some Russian-linked Facebook ads
U.S. House panel to disclose some Russian-linked Facebook ads

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee will disclose on Wednesday a sample of Russian-linked content that ran on social media during the 2016 presidential election, the panel’s top Democrat said.

Representative Adam Schiff said the committee would show a “representative sample” of Russian advertisements and posts during a hearing on Wednesday at which lawyers from Facebook , Twitter and Alphabet’s Google, were testifying about Russian influence on their networks. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Andrew Hay)

