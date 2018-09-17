FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump directs FBI to declassify information related to Russia investigation

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has directed the FBI to immediately declassify additional information related to the investigation into possible election meddling by Russia, the White House said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds the inaugural meeting of the President's National Council for the American Worker at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

He has also directed the Justice Department to publicly release text messages relating to the Russia investigation without redaction from former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, as well as other former and current Justice Department officials, including recently fired FBI agent Peter Strzok who has come under fire for sending texts disparaging Trump as a presidential candidate.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

