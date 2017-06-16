FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017

Trump tweet not meant to confirm he is under investigation - source

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech on US-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 16, 2017.Carlos Barria

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump was not confirming an investigation of him for firing FBI director James Comey in his comment on Twitter on Friday but was referring to a report in The Washington Post, a source close to Trump's outside counsel said.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," Trump said in a note on Twitter on Friday. The message was widely read as confirming a probe of Trump by the special counsel investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

But the source close to Trump's outside counsel said on condition of anonymity that the president was not confirming the investigation but was referring to a Washington Post story on Wednesday based on anonymous sources.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh

