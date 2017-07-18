U.S. Senate intel panel wants to interview everyone at Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches as his father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, hugs his wife Melania after his debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S. September 26, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday that wanted to interview President Donald Trump's son, campaign chairman and everyone else who was at a meeting last year with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

"Sure, sure," the committee's Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, told reporters when asked if he wanted the committee to call in the attendees.

Senator Mark Warner, the panel's Democratic vice chairman, also said the committee wanted to see everyone who had been at the meeting.