19 days ago
Trump Jr., Manafort agree to negotiate over interviews by Senate panel
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
#Top News
July 21, 2017 / 11:27 PM / 19 days ago

Trump Jr., Manafort agree to negotiate over interviews by Senate panel

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. thrusts his fist after speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 19, 2016.Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Friday President Donald Trump's eldest son and his former campaign manager have agreed to negotiate whether to be interviewed by the panel in its Russia probe.

The committee said in a statement it would not immediately issue subpoenas requiring Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort to testify at a public hearing set for Wednesday "but reserve the right to do so in the future."

The committee also said it has issued a subpoena for Glenn Simpson, whose firm compiled a dossier on then-candidate Donald Trump during the campaign, to appear at the hearing after he declined to voluntarily attend.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

