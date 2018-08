ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - The federal judge in the bank and tax fraud trial of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort instructed the jury to continue deliberations and try to reach consensus on all 18 counts against the political consultant.

Defense attorney Kevin Downing looks out the front window of the U.S. District Courthouse for the fourth day of jury deliberations in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis said if jurors cannot reach consensus on all counts, he may consider accepting what they have reached consensus on.