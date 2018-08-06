Former Manafort partner Gates to testify next in fraud trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rick Gates, a star prosecution witness in the tax and bank fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is due to testify on Monday, a defence lawyer said.

FILE PHOTO: Rick Gates, former campaign aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing said Gates would be the next witness called in the federal trial in Alexandria, Virginia. Gates is cooperating with an investigation by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and will be called to testify against his former boss.