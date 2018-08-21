FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Jury in Manafort trial asks judge about consensus issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - Jurors in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Tuesday asked the judge in his bank and tax fraud trial how to fill out a verdict form for a single count if it cannot come to a consensus on that count.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

“If we cannot come to a consensus on a single count, how should we fill out the verdict form for that count?” jurors asked the judge, who read the question aloud in court.

The judge said if they were not able to reach a unanimous conclusion on any count, he would ask them if they could reach a consensus on other counts.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Nathan Layne; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann

