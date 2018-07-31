FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jury in Manafort trial selected, opening arguments set to begin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The jury was selected on Tuesday in the trial of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and opening arguments were set to begin in the afternoon.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in a court room sketch, as he sits in federal court on the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Bill Hennessy

The 12-member jury was made up of six men and six women and four alternates were also chosen. Manafort faces charges that he hid tens of millions of dollars earned in Ukraine in offshore accounts and defrauded banks for loans.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Karen Freifeld; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

