August 13, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

U.S. rests its case against former Trump aide Manafort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Monday rested their case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after 10 days of testimony detailing how he avoided taxes on at least $16 million of income and lied to banks to maintain an extravagant lifestyle once his work for pro-Kremlin politicians in Ukraine dried up.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

More than two dozen witnesses painted a picture of Manafort, 69, as a lavish spender with little regard for the law. A political consultant in the Ukraine, Manafort stashed his money in 31 undisclosed offshore bank accounts, and skirted taxes on that income by wiring it directly to vendors to snap up real estate, bespoke suits, cars and antique rugs, the witnesses said.

Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Tim Ahmann

