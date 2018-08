WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called the financial fraud trial of his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, “sad” and said he was a very good person, weighing in as a jury in Virginia deliberates.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files