Manafort, ex-associate face charges in U.S. Russia probe - reports
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 12:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Manafort, ex-associate face charges in U.S. Russia probe - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort will surrender to federal authorities later on Monday amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN and the New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

FILE PHOTO: Paul Manafort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's staff listens during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

The Times, citing someone involved in the case, said Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates was also told to surrender to U.S. authorities.

Manafort was seen leaving his home early Monday morning, according to a Reuters witness, but it was unclear where he was headed.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Ernst; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

