Manafort offers $12 mln in assets in bid to avoid house arrest -document
India Markets Weekahead: Earnings in the spotlight
India Markets Weekahead: Earnings in the spotlight
Wedding bells set to ring in fresh gold demand in India
Wedding bells set to ring in fresh gold demand in India
Unversed in debt details, Venezuelans desperate for relief
Unversed in debt details, Venezuelans desperate for relief
November 4, 2017 / 9:29 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Manafort offers $12 mln in assets in bid to avoid house arrest -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort offered to pledge $12 million in real estate and life insurance assets and limit his travel in a bid to avoid continued house arrest, according to court documents filed on Saturday.

Manafort, who ran Trump’s presidential campaign for several months last year, and associate Richard Gates earlier this week pleaded not guilty to a 12-count indictment by a federal grand jury. The charges included conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the United States and failing to register as foreign agents of Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

In the Saturday court filing, Manafort also offered to limit his travel to New York, Washington and Florida.

Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
