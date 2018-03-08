Manafort pleads not guilty to second indictment in Virginia, wants jury trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty on Thursday to additional criminal charges ranging from bank fraud to filing false tax returns.

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Kathleen (R), for an arraignment at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller brought them as part of a wide-ranging probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, possible obstruction of justice, and alleged financial crimes by Manafort and others.

Trump has denied that his campaign colluded with Russia.