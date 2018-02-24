Manafort says father-in-law died, seeks to attend N.Y. funeral

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The father-in-law of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort died on Saturday, according to a court filing.

Manafort, who also managed Trump’s presidential campaign for several months in 2016, filed court papers asking the judge overseeing his criminal case to allow him to travel to New York on Monday for the funeral and related services.

Manafort has been indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for laundering more than $30 million, duping banks into lending money and other charges, along with his former business partner Rick Gates.

Gates, who pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators, is cooperating with Mueller’s probe into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Manafort maintains his innocence and is not cooperating with Mueller. (Reporting by Nathan Layne and Karen Freifeld; editing by G Crosse)