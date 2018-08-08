Manafort trial defense chips away at credibility of star witness Gates

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s one-time campaign aide Rick Gates testified for a third day on Wednesday at the trial of his former boss Paul Manafort, whose lawyers chipped away at his credibility for admitting he lied and stole money.

Paul Manafort (L), former campaign chairman for U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC, U.S., December 11, 2017, and Rick Gates, former campaign aide to Trump, in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2017 are pictured in this combination photograph. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Gates’ testimony, which began on Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, ended Wednesday morning soon after Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing had asked Gates if his “secret life” spanned the years 2010 to 2014.

“I have made many mistakes over many years,” Gates, 46, replied.

Downing spent several hours on Tuesday firing questions at Gates to impugn his credibility and paint him as a liar, asking about everything from his extramarital affair in London and funds he embezzled from Manafort, to questions on whether he may have crossed the line by submitting personal expenses when he worked for Republican candidate Trump’s inaugural committee.

Manafort is the first person to be tried on charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Although the charges largely pre-date the five months Manafort spent on Trump’s campaign, he had made millions of dollars working for pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians.

Gates, who pleaded guilty to charges in February and is cooperating on the possibility of a reduced sentence, has testified that he helped Manafort falsify his tax returns, lie to banks to get loans and hide foreign bank accounts.

Manafort, a longtime Republican political consultant, used the accounts to receive payments from Ukrainian oligarchs, the jury has heard. He has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of bank fraud, tax fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

Manafort’s defense team’s primary strategy has been to pin much of the blame for financial crimes on Gates, and some observers felt Downing made some headway toward that goal on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Greg Andres addressed the defense lawyer’s questions about whether the special counsel’s office had coached Gates on how to testify.

Asked if he had been coached, Gates replied, “The only answer I was told was to tell the truth.”

Manafort’s conviction would undermine efforts by Trump and some Republican lawmakers to paint Mueller’s inquiry as a political witch hunt, while an acquittal would be a setback for Mueller.

Moreover, Manafort remains a central figure in the broader inquiry into the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia, including a 2016 Trump Tower meeting at which Russians promised “dirt” on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and his role in watering down the 2016 Republican Party platform position on Ukraine.

In detailed testimony, Gates has walked prosecutors through the step-by-step process on how he and Manafort doctored and backdated documents.

In one example, Manafort and Gates emailed each other copies of a doctored profit and loss statement they later sent a bank to help Manafort obtain a loan.

Gates also admitted, however, that the same tricks he used to help doctor and falsify records for Manafort he also deployed for his own personal gain in order to covertly wire funds out of Manafort’s offshore accounts to line his own pockets.

Downing seized on those admissions to try and cast doubt on whether the jury can trust Gates’ claims that he only carried out the fraud alleged by prosecutors at Manafort’s behest.